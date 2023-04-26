3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: American IQ scores have dropped dramatically

Classroom test generic
Classroom test generic(Lauren Sailor)
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - So says a new study from Northwestern University. While on the surface it seems alarming - and it may be - the study’s authors point out that people only scored lower in three out of four areas, and actually better in one area.

They also say the reason for the overall lower results could be something as simple as people just not doing as well on this one particular survey.

Other scientists have chimed in on their own theories.

We discuss it all and more in today’s Three Brilliant Minutes!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay in an Instagram post Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers says his goodbye to Green Bay, via Instagram
Teens were seen in the street with their hands up, Action 2 News was told some are juveniles.
Teens, machete involved in Green Bay police incident
Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
Officers with guns drawn ordered 5 people out of a car at a traffic stop following a large...
Green Bay police, guns drawn, stop car with 5 people inside

Latest News

David Villareal leaves the courtroom after a day of testimony
Jury finds Villareal guilty of assaulting students
48-year-old David Villareal was found guilty on all counts of first-degree sexual assault of a...
DEBRIEF: Former teacher found guilty of abusing students
Wisconsin's public schools have fewer students in the classrooms. according to the Department...
State public school enrollment continues to decline 2022-23
Declining enrollment in several schools state-wide
State-wide public school enrollment continues to decline in 2022-2023 school year
Jackson Engels
Driver charged for Green Bay crash that injured himself, two others