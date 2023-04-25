Teens, machete involved in Green Bay police incident

Teens were seen in the street with their hands up, Action 2 News was told some are juveniles.
By Holly Brantley and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple squad cars. Teenagers with their hands up.

Action 2 News is learning more about a disturbance on Green Bay’s east side Monday night.

Our news staff was there to capture the scene on video as multiple police converged on the area for some kind of weapons disturbance involving teens and juveniles.

Video shows multiple police cars, including two Wisconsin state troopers. Officers were seen standing outside their cars, weapons drawn.

Teens were seen in the street with their hands up, Action 2 News was told some are juveniles. In the video you can see what appears to be multiple weapons and a machete.

Neighbors watched the events unfold from their windows.

“I seen the gun that they had in the bag and stuff and the cops did an awesome job […] they had it in the bag and I figured just stay out of sight and kind of watch. I was in the house watching through the window,” said one neighbor who wished to remain anonymous.

Green Police say they want the public to know they are doing their best to get to the bottom of what happened. Right now, they cannot say much because the investigation does include teens and juveniles. It is confirmed that no one was hurt.

