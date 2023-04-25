Teacher accused of sexually assaulting students takes stand at trial

David Villareal testified at his trial April 25, 2023.
David Villareal testified at his trial April 25, 2023.(WBAY)
By Emily Beier and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The prosecution rests in the case of a former Green Bay teacher who is accused of sexually assaulting students.

David Villareal was arrested in April 2021 and faces multiple charges. The prosecution says the incidents happened as far back as 2016.

Several witnesses called to the stand Tuesday. The defense immediately called witnesses once the prosecution rested early Tuesday afternoon. Their first and only witness to take the stand was David Villareal.

Villareal denies all the accusations. Closing arguments start Wednesday.

