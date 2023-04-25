Neenah man pleads no contest to child porn; 39 other charges dismissed

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah man faces up to 25 years in prison after pleading no contest to one charge of possession of child pornography.

Nicholas Guzman, 43, entered the plea in Winnebago County Circuit Court Tuesday, and with that plea 39 identical charges of possession of child pornography were dismissed. The severity of all of the charges can still be weighted by the judge when Guzman is sentenced in June.

With the plea, Guzman avoided an upcoming jury trial. The court also received victim impact statements, which were made confidential.

Guzman was arrested in February 2021 after police executed a search warrant at his home. Investigators said they found a phone belonging to Guzman contained child pornography after acting on a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

