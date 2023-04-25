MILDER END TO THE WEEK... BUT COOL AIR WILL RETURN

We are going to have a mini warming trend to end the week. That means highs in the 50s and low 60s for a change... but it’s not going to last. Another slow moving and cold core system is headed our way for the weekend and early next week.

Clouds will gradually thin out this evening, setting up a pretty quiet and cold night for late April. Lows in many spots will be in the 20s, but some low 30s are also possible. Average lows this time of year should be in the upper 30s.

A mix of sun & clouds is expected on Wednesday. Highs should get back into the low to mid 50s, but cooler 40s are more likely near Lake Michigan with a breeze off the cold water. Winds will stay reasonably light between 3-10 mph.

Milder air surges in on Thursday and highs near 60° are possible again. The tradeoff will be more clouds and the chance of scattered shower activity. Highs in the low 60s seem reasonable for Friday, with just a slight chance of a few showers.

A slow moving weather maker moves in Saturday. Rain showers develop as high temperatures cool into the 50s. Scattered showers of rain (and snow) are possible Sunday through Tuesday along with cooler highs only in the 40s. Breezy conditions can be expected during this time as well.

Below average temperatures appear like they’ll hold on for most if not all of NEXT week as a blocking pattern develops in the atmosphere. Oddly enough, it could be in the 70s and 80s way up in Canada while we stay well below normal in the Great Lakes.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: VAR 1-5 MPH

WEDNESDAY: VAR/SW 3-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thin out. Turning cold. LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with light winds. Cooler near Lake Michigan. HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Milder. Chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Mild. A few stray showers? HIGH: 63 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers develop. HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Scattered showers. Some snow showers are possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Scattered rain & snow showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Chance of rain & snow showers. HIGH: 48

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.