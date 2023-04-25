Green Bay police, guns drawn, stop car with 5 people inside

There was a large police presence as five people were ordered out of the car
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is working to learn more information about a heavy police presence on Green Bay’s east side Monday evening.

Our photographer was on the scene near the intersection of Webster Ave. and Day St. and captured footage of police pulling over a car. With their weapons drawn, officers began to yell for the five people in the car to get out one by one.

Once all of the people were out of the car, officers searched the car and collected evidence, including what appeared from a distance to be a gun and a large knife.

When we have more information on what happened, we’ll bring it to you on-air and online.

