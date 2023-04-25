Green Bay Police Department hosts landlord training for rental property owners

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Tuesday, April 25, the Green Bay Police Department hosted 86 individuals for its free landlord training session at the Neville Public Museum. The largest number the department has ever had.

“Today (Tuesday) we’re having a seminar with landlords from the city of Green Bay,” Lieutenant Steve Mahoney with the Green Bay Police Department said. “We invited them all to come in to really explain what our ordinances are whether it’s through the police department, our inspection department, our department of public works, to kind of educate them on what their rights are, what they can and can’t do as a landlord in the city of Green Bay.”

Rental property owners were educated on the city’s chronic nuisance ordinance, billing for a nuisance property, landlord/tenant laws, notifications, inspections, mediation, eviction, and signs of illegal activity.

Bill Paape, Housing and Zoning Enforcement Supervisor for the city of Green Bay said today was about providing property owners and landlords with how to get a hold of the department for any issues, if a complaint happens, what can they do, and what resources do they have to help them resolve a complaint.

“It’s been fantastic,” Paape said. “As you know our resources are limited but we’re very creative and very proactive in making sure our neighborhoods are safe. Making sure our communities are safe. So a lot of that is providing as many of those resources together and try to solve those complaints as they come up.”

Lieutenant Mahoney and Paape said they both have a fair share of complaints they receive based on phone calls they get from landlords or tenants.

“The most common ones are like loud music, drug complaints, and excessive noise,” Lieutenant Mahoney said. “Sometimes we might go there for loud music or a welfare check, but then we also notice some inspection deficiencies so then we call our inspection department as well, so we all work collaboratively with the landlord to help solve the problem.”

“A lot of nuisance-type complaints,” Paape said. “Our number one is garbage and litter. A lot of complaints on not storing their garbage correctly or causing nuisances in the neighborhood that bring in rodents and rats and things like that. We’re very proactive in trying to get those things cleaned because those have a reactionary effect on other neighbors in the community.”

Lieutenant Mahoney said one of the things he believes landlords learned today was the fact that if the police get sent to a landlord’s property three times that they’re going to automatically start billing them for their services. He said this is not true and wants to have an open line of communication between the landlord and the tenant to make sure problems get resolved.

“Our job in the community police is we review all the police calls that happen in any of our districts and if we see there is an excess number of calls to a certain apartment then we’ll reach out to the landlord to try and figure out why that is happening,” Lieutenant Mahoney said.

Paape said this seminar was all about educating the landlords on all the available tools and resources they have, right at their fingertips. He said there’s a lot of great information on both the police department’s and the city’s websites. If you have questions on how to navigate them, Paape said to reach out to the city.

“We’re more than happy to walk you through what the city does, what our departments do, what resources can help you, how to get a hold of each other, and how to get a hold of the different departments,” Paape said. “If there is an issue you can get on top of it and solve it right away before it becomes a bigger issue.”

Lieutenant Mahoney said the goal is to hopefully reduce the number of calls that the police and the inspection departments need to go on to deal with a chronic issue.

“Like every employer out there resources are very limited so if we could work with the landlord and tenant and the neighborhood to reduce the number of times a police officer needs to show up at a residence it allows us to take that police officer and work on other problems that are happening in the city,” Lieutenant Mahoney said.

Paape and Lieutenant Mahoney said this is a collaborative effort between the police department, the city, and property owners. That was the message they wanted to bring to the session. They both want to provide safe neighborhoods and have everyone enjoy their neighborhoods.

“It’s really to create an environment where we are collaborating,” Paape said. “We’re collaborating with our neighborhood partners. We need landlords we need quality housing. It’s hard to find right now, but we need safe, decent sanitary housing. We want housing that’s available for everybody, but it’s clean and sanitary, so it’s really building those relationships and building those collaborations with our department, the police department, and property owners.”

“A lot of times people think ‘well it’s the police department’s job to solve the issue’,” Lieutenant Mahoney said. “We just can’t solve every issue with our staffing levels that to solve an issue we need the help from the landlords like I said our inspection department, our Department of Public Works. It’s a collaborative effort to solve the problem. It’s not just a police department problem and not just a landlord problem.”

