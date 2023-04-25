GM is discontinuing Chevrolet Bolt

The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.
The end is near for the Chevrolet Bolt.(Source: GM/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors’ most affordable and accessible electric vehicle is going away.

The company announced it is planning to stop production of the Chevy Bolt at the end of the year.

Instead, GM will shift its focus to electric trucks.

The assembly plant were the bolt was being made... Will now house production for the 2024 Silverado EV pickup.

The Bolt was one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the market, starting at about $26,000.

The electric Equinox will replace it when it releases later this year. The company says the midsize SUV will cost about $30,000.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
FILE
Pedestrian killed on I-41 identified
Leonardo Rodriguez-Bonilla, 48, faces counts of battery to emergency medical care providers and...
Man accused of attacking medical staff at Bellin Hospital
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Reports: Aaron Rodgers traded to Jets
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups

Latest News

A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Tokyo company loses contact with moon lander, fate unknown
State officials warn of a phone scam that appears to come from the Wisconsin State Capitol Police
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin Capitol Police won’t arrest you over the phone
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions