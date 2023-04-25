A FORECAST SIMILAR TO YESTERDAY...

Do you remember what the weather was like yesterday? Well, it’s going to be similar today... Early clouds from Green Bay and to the south will give way to morning sunshine. Then, more clouds will bubble up around and after lunch. There’s another chance of showers (and maybe wet snowflakes) this afternoon, but it’s a SMALLER chance compared to yesterday. Any stray evening showers will fade away after dark.

A brisk northeast wind will keep us locked in this cool weather pattern. Our afternoon high temperatures will vary from the middle 40s near the lakeshore, to the lower 50s in central Wisconsin.

As our recent slow-moving storm system moves away, our temperatures will slowly rise. We’ll have highs sneaking above 50 degrees tomorrow, with 60 in sight on Thursday. However, the forecast still looks unsettled... Look for a 50-50 chance of showers on Thursday, with more rain throughout the weekend. In fact, the weekend not only looks wet, but cooler and breezy too. By the time we get to Monday, we’re expecting more snowflakes to mix in with the scattered rain showers. High temperatures will only be in the 40s for the first day of May.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N/SW 1-10 MPH

TODAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. A few stray showers this afternoon. HIGH: 48

TONIGHT: Showers end early. Partly cloudy. Cold and calm. LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Still cool. A light wind. HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A 50-50 chance of showers. HIGH: 60 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. A few stray showers. HIGH: 63 LOW: 41

SATURDAY: Cloudy, cooler and breezy. Rain develops. HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Scattered showers. HIGH: 50 LOW: 39

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. A chance of rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 46

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.