Duck Creek Quarry now allowing non-residents again

Duck Creek Quarry. (WBAY Photo)
Duck Creek Quarry. (WBAY Photo) (WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Duck Creek Quarry will once again allow non-Howard residents to swim there.

Monday night, the Howard Village Board approved several measures at their meeting.

The policy is the same for Howard residents, which means entry is free with a wristband for each person in the household, plus an additional two guest wristbands.

For non-residents, wristbands are $50 per household for the season, up to five people per household. The limit is 250 non-resident households or a total of 1,250 wristbands.

Wristbands for residents and non-residents will be available only by going to the Public Works Department, filling out a form, and showing a photo ID (and paying the non-resident fee, if applicable). Wristbands won’t be mailed and won’t be available at the beach.

The quarry beach will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily beginning the Friday of Memorial Day weekend and running through Labor Day Monday.

