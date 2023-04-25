Driver in Green Bay crash that injured three suspected of being under influence of THC

File of police lights
File of police lights(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle traffic crash believed to be caused by impaired driving and excessive speed that reportedly injured three people.

Officers responded Monday night around 8:35 p.m. to a crash in the intersection of Main Street and Abrams Street/Newberry Avenue.

Police said a 63-year-old Green Bay man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries and a 17-year-old De Pere boy was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, along with an 18-year-old Green Bay man, a driver, who officers took into custody on suspicion of allegedly being under the influence of THC.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may know of events prior, to contact them.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-221528. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

