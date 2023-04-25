CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Wisconsin Capitol Police won’t arrest you over the phone

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Consumer First Alert about a phone scam in Wisconsin: State officials say they’ve had several reports from people who received a threatening phone call demanding payment.

In at least one case, a victim sent money to the caller.

The call “spoofs” the Wisconsin State Capitol Police -- that is, your Caller ID will show the Capitol Police name and phone number from the 608 area code, but they’re faked. The caller impersonates a police officer and says there’s a warrant. They demand payment.

Hang up. Don’t engage the caller.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Production and the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) remind you that Capitol Police will not call you threatening you with warrants or arrest, and they don’t demand payment over the phone.

Federal authorities are investigating the scam calls, with the cooperation of the State Capitol Police and the DOA.

