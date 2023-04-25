Appleton Police make arrest in shots fired incident

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 23-year-old Appleton man is facing charges connected to a shots fired incident earlier this month.

On Friday, April 14th, shortly after 11 p.m., the Appleton Police Department responded to the area of North Linwood Avenue and West Pershing Street for multiple reports of gunshots.

Police said officers heard additional shots fired as they were arriving and located physical evidence confirming these reports. Officers established a perimeter and actively worked the scene until it was determined this was not an ongoing incident and no injuries nor property damage were found.

After interviewing several witnesses, officers found a suspect vehicle parked at a nearby residence. As a result of the subsequent investigation, a weapon and additional ammunition was recovered, police said.

On Monday, April 25th , investigators from the Special Investigations Unit of the Appleton Police Department arrested and confined 23-year-old Francisco Javier Alvarado of Appleton.

Alvarado was confined in the Outagamie County Jail for two counts of Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle, two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and two counts of Disorderly Conduct with Use of a Dangerous Weapon.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.