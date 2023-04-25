3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: One step closer to better knees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Paging Dr. Brad. Dr. Brad Spakowitz, you’re needed on 3 Brilliant Minutes, stat!

In today’s 3 Brilliant Minutes, you’re going to learn how we’re one step closer to better knees. Another group of researchers confirmed our bodies try to heal cartilage but something’s holding it back. What? Our bodies! Brad has details about a “cellular injection” that fights back.

Plus, one man’s trash is another man’s bone graft. Bone grafts have a number of issues -- not the least of which are the risks of infections and the medical costs -- but researchers have found a substance that can do the job just as well with fewer risks and lower costs. And it reduces food waste!?!

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.