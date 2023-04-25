For 2nd time in a week, Fond du Lac police face “suicide by cop” situation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second time in a week, Fond du Lac police deployed less-than-lethal munitions to take down a person in a “suicide by cop” situation.

Monday afternoon around 3:15, a man called 911 saying he was armed with a pistol. Police found him walking down E. Merrill Ave. near Marquette St. Police say he refused to remove his right hand from his front sweatshirt pocket, yelled obscenities at officers, and several times told them to shoot him.

He walked through a parking lot and began going north on E. Rees St., near a school. There were still students there. The police department’s armored Bearcat arrived.

Police fired sponge rounds at the man and then were able to negotiate his surrender without further incident. He was identified as a 23-year-old man from Oconto. His name wasn’t made public.

Last week, Fond du Lac police were confronted with a woman threatening suicide with a knife in Lakeside Park, who demanded police kill her. Police used less-than-lethal munitions after she held the knife over her head and moved toward officers, and she eventually gave up the knife.

Police urge you to call the 988 crisis hotline if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis. There are services and support available. You can also directly call the Fond du Lac County Crisis Line at (920) 929-3535. If you’re in imminent danger, call 911.

