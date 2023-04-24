SOME MILDER AIR COMING LATER THIS WEEK

If you are dreaming of sunny & warm weather... keep dreaming. While we’ll get a few milder days later this week, the overall pattern into early May favors cool & unsettled conditions. And yes, we are still talking about snow chances in the 7 day forecast.

Scattered rain & snow showers will gradually taper this evening. Variably cloudy and cool conditions are expected overnight with lows ranging from the mid 20s to low 30s.

A few more pop-up showers are possible on Tuesday, but coverage should be less that what we’ve had Monday. Highs stay cool... mainly 40s. Northeasterly winds 5-15 mph will keep a chill in the air.

I still think Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week overall. Cool highs around 50° are expected but there shouldn’t be much to deal with other than a mix of sun & clouds.

Milder 50s return Thursday and some 60s are possible again Friday. Some showers could develop at times both days, but it doesn’t appear we’ll have a washout to close out the week.

Another slow moving weather maker will bring rain to our area during the weekend and possibly even a mix of rain & snow early next week. It’s going to stir up the wind again by Sunday and Monday while also giving us more chilly air to deal with. The start of May doesn’t look very nice at this point.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NE 4-10

TUESDAY: NE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening rain & snow showers. Variably cloudy & cool overnight. LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. A few more pop-up showers are possible. HIGH: 48 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 62 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Areas of rain develop. HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy & breezy. Areas of rain. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Rain & snow showers possible. Cool. HIGH: 45

