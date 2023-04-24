Rat River bogged down in a big way

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A “road block” of sorts for boaters and fisherman on the Rat River.

A large piece of marshy wetland - also known as a bog - has broken off and is now blocking passage on the river.

A bog broke off about a half mile off the shore Saturday. Action 2 News told that, by bog standards, this one is huge. About 150 by 200 feet. The sheriff’s department tried to help take care of it over weekend - for now i am told it is in the hands of mother nature and the DNR.

Right now - it is not budging. We talked to Brenda Kiesow, who owns the bait shop that should have been busy Monday. Here’s her take on it:

“Normally you see them in the spring and Highwater a lot of times it’s gotta be higher than us and they’re small. They’re the size of a vehicle a golf cart a good size boat and they just slow down the river or smaller the size of a chair they’re cute this one is def epic,” said Kiesow.

We are waiting to hear from the Department of Natural Resources for a possible solution. For now, boaters need to be aware that it’s there - if they run into it, they’ll just have to turn around.

