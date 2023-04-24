Person of interest detained in Neenah shooting

Police lights
Police lights(WPTA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A person of interest was detained Sunday following a reported shooting in Neenah.

Police said officers responded around 8:38 p.m. to reports of what sounded like gunshots at a residence in the 100 block of W. Bell Street. While officers were responding, dispatch told officers there was a victim with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of S. Commercial Street. Police said these incidents were related.

The Neenah Police Investigative Unit and SWAT team were called to the scene. Police said a person of interest was detained and the public is not in danger.

Police are calling this an active investigation.

