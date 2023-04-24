Pedestrian killed on I-41 near Little Chute

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 41 near Little Chute Sunday evening.

The investigation indicates a commercial vehicle was going north on I-41 when it struck the person south of Holland Road, near Highway 441. Emergency responders were called at 6:15 p.m.

The victim is identified only as a 42-year-old man from Little Chute. His name wasn’t released so his family can be notified first.

The northbound lanes of I-41 were closed for more than 3 hours.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
Ticks can be found anywhere on the body.
Wisconsin Department of Natural resources warns of tick bites
Drunk Driving
Driver from Marinette County arrested for OWI, sixth offense
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Brooke Mallet, 25, and her boyfriend, John Walker, 22, have been arrested after a child's body...
Mother and boyfriend charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in pond

Latest News

Big fundraiser for the American Heart Association through Heart-A-Rama
"You gotta have heart" - Heart-A-Rama supports the American Heart Association
Big fundraiser for the American Heart Association through Heart-A-Rama
Heart-A-Rama raises millions for the American Heart Association
Low pressure sticks around
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: It'll stay rather chilly
Leroy Butler delivering keynote speech at student conference in Green Bay
Leroy Butler inspired students at event in Green Bay