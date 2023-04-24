Pedestrian killed on I-41 near Little Chute

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 41 near Little Chute Sunday evening.

The investigation indicates a commercial vehicle was going north on I-41 when it struck the person south of Holland Road, near Highway 441. Emergency responders were called at 6:15 p.m.

The victim is identified only as a 42-year-old man from Little Chute. His name wasn’t released so his family can be notified first.

The northbound lanes of I-41 were closed for more than 3 hours.

