NOT MUCH CHANGE AFTER THE WEEKEND

The same slow-moving storm system that gave us cool and gloomy weekend weather, is still hanging around today. We’re going to see some sunshine this morning, but by midday, skies will be cloudy again. Look for more spotty showers this afternoon, with perhaps some wet flakes across northern Wisconsin. Normally, these “instability showers” fade away in the evening, but they could last a little longer overnight as a weak disturbance moves through the area.

Keep your jacket handy as our forecast still looks cool for late April. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s this afternoon, with highs staying status quo for Tuesday.

Look for a slow warming trend later this week as our stubborn storm system finally wobbles away. Highs will rise into the 50s on Wednesday, with lower 60s likely on Friday. However, another storm system will cool us down this weekend with more periods of rain and wind. Another wet weekend ahead, probably doesn’t get too many folks excited about the end of April...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/NE 1-10 MPH

TUESDAY: NE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Continued cool. A few late showers or flakes. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Evening showers. Flakes possible. LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A few afternoon showers or flakes. Cool again. HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny. A milder day. HIGH: 63 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Rain develops. HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 51

