Man accused of attacking medical staff at Bellin Hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A homeless man in Green Bay faces a felony charge, accused of attacking medical care personnel at Bellin Hospital.

Leonardo Rodriguez-Bonilla, 48, faces counts of battery to emergency medical care providers and disorderly conduct. The case stems from last Thursday, April 20.

Court documents say authorities had taken the man to Bellin Hospital that day after finding him intoxicated on pine street. Police were then called back, because Rodriguez-Bonilla had punched a nurse in the face and was continuing to be combative.

Prosecutors say he had to be physically restrained and kept trying to leave his bed and was using profanity.

Documents say his blood-alcohol-concentration came back at .400.

Rodriguez-Bonilla is set to appear in court Monday afternoon.

