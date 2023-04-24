“Living snow fence” planted along I-43

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Highway crews will start planting 18,000 plants along Interstate 43 between Denmark and Manitowoc to create what’s called a “living snow fence.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the goal is to keep blowing and drifting snow off the interstate during the winter.

Officials say the plants will be less expensive, easier to maintain and more visually appealing than wood or plastic snow fences.

Crews will be working on this project through Wednesday, so watch out for them and slow down.

