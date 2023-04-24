“Living snow fence” planted along I-43

Snowdrifts on a two-lane highway (file image). The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is...
Snowdrifts on a two-lane highway (file image). The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is planting 18,000 plants along a stretch of I-43 to lessen snow drifts on the interstate between Denmark and Manitowoc.(KVLY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENMARK, Wis. (WBAY) - Highway crews will start planting 18,000 plants along Interstate 43 between Denmark and Manitowoc to create what’s called a “living snow fence.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the goal is to keep blowing and drifting snow off the interstate during the winter.

Officials say the plants will be less expensive, easier to maintain and more visually appealing than wood or plastic snow fences.

Crews will be working on this project through Wednesday, so watch out for them and slow down.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
Ticks can be found anywhere on the body.
Wisconsin Department of Natural resources warns of tick bites
Drunk Driving
Driver from Marinette County arrested for OWI, sixth offense
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups
Brooke Mallet, 25, and her boyfriend, John Walker, 22, have been arrested after a child's body...
Mother and boyfriend charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in pond

Latest News

Northern lights over Wisconsin
Clouds break in time for northern light show
David Villareal
Former elementary teacher charged with sexually assaulting students goes on trial Monday
DOT camera view of emergency vehicles on I-41
Pedestrian killed on I-41
Baird Elementary School sign
Former elementary teacher goes on trial Friday for sexual assault