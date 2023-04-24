INTERVIEW: New NWTC President Kristen Raney

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has signed a new president. With Jeffrey Rafin retiring on July 1, the selection process for his successor involved students along with faculty and staff and school officials.

We were joined on Action 2 News at 4:30 by the soon-to-be NWTC president, Kristen Raney. She spent 12 years in the Wisconsin technical college student at Chippewa Valley Tech in Eau Claire.

We talked with Dr. Raney about her early exposure to the technical college student and how much it’s changed, and the role of two-year institutions in higher education.

We also ask her about the historical significance of her hiring; her first order of business when she steps into that office in July; and NWTC’s many partnerships, including the Green Bay Area Public School District and Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.

