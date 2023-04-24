Heart-A-Rama raises millions for the American Heart Association

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Actors, technicians and band members took the stage inside the Two Rivers Community House, rehearsing for the 51st Heart-A-Rama comedy show.

“We have skits and music numbers all written, directed and produced by local people so it’s all original material,” Producer Jim Pautz explained.

The theme this year is Heart-A-Rama’s Holiday Road.

“We have Christmas, we have Valentines Day, we have New Years Eve, we have Garbage Day. That’s a good one...- We’re covering the big holidays along with a few made up ones,” Pautz said.

Even though around 200 volunteers rehearse before the big performances, Writer, Director and Actor Lisa Novachek told Action 2 News they don’t try to be too polished.

“We’re not Broadway. We’ll put it that way,” Novachek said.

Heart-A-Rama raised more than $3 million for the American Heart Association. Now, they’re working on hitting $4 million. One of the biggest ways the show raises money is through its “Best Seat in the House” auction.

“Which is a painted, decorated, new toilet seat and it gets auctioned off. We’ll make anywhere from $1000 upwards of $4000 on this toilet seat!” Pautz said.

Guest auctioneers include comedian Charlie Berens and Santa Claus.

Heart-A-Rama also donates life saving AEDs to public spaces throughout Manitowoc County.

“The AEDs in Manitowoc County… I was told we have more AEDs in our county than any other per capita. A lot of it because we donate them,” Pautz said.

The charitable aspect of the show holds a special meaning for Novachek:

“We have heart disease in our family. We’ve lost friends and loved one to heart disease. I think we’re backing the right charity here. It affects everyone.”

Come for the jokes... and stay for the free popcorn.

“You will appreciate the humor whether you are a local from Manitowoc and Two Rivers or not. Anytime you can eat a hamburger or a brat and drink a beer and throw popcorn at people is always fun!” Novachek said.

Heart-A-Rama plays April 27, 28, 29 and May 4, 5, and 6 at the Two Rivers Community House. You can find more information here.

