Former elementary teacher charged with sexually assaulting students goes on trial Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial is scheduled to start Monday for a former Green Bay elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting students.

David Villareal is charged with two counts of first-degree child sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count of repeated acts of sexual assault of a child.

The trial will start at 8:15 a.m. at the Brown County courthouse after being pushed back several times. The trial is scheduled to last five days.

Villareal was a teacher at Baird Elementary School for 7 years. According to the criminal complaint, a former student came forward in March 2021 and said Villareal touched her inappropriately every day when she was in his second-grade class. She also said he gave her compliments that she didn’t think were professional.

The student said Villareal regularly asked her and four other girls to have lunch with him. She considered it a privilege. They would eat in a smaller room next to the classroom, and they would get toys or candy.

The girl said she came forward after having nightmares about and telling a friend, who said Villareal did the same thing to her.

Police interviewed a third girl who described similar inappropriate touching. That girl said the school made her confront Villareal, which made her feel uncomfortable.

Villareal denied the allegations and said he couldn’t explain why three girls would make these accusations against him.

The Green Bay Area Public School District confirmed Villareal was put on leave after his arrest.

Each charge carries 40 to 60 years in prison if convicted.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.