Clouds break in time for northern light show

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sunday’s cloudy skies parted just in time for the solar system to put on a light show. A coronal mass ejection, or energy burst, from the sun on Friday reached Earth’s magnetic field. This triggered a sparkling display known as the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, that was seen across North America.

WBAY viewers shared their photos and videos of the event at WBAY.com/photos.

