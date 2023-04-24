Clouds break in time for northern light show

Northern lights over Wisconsin
Northern lights over Wisconsin(Keith Gibson)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Sunday’s cloudy skies parted just in time for the solar system to put on a light show. A coronal mass ejection, or energy burst, from the sun on Friday reached Earth’s magnetic field. This triggered a sparkling display known as the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, that was seen across North America.

WBAY viewers shared their photos and videos of the event at WBAY.com/photos.

