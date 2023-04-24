Reports: Aaron Rodgers traded to Jets

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. The Packers defeated the Rams 24-12. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers have completed the long awaited trade to send quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said during his pre-draft press conference the trade has not been finalized, but he would have more information later in the week.

Green Bay and New York will swap picks in the first round of this year’s draft with the Packers now selecting first at number 13, and the Jets taking the 15th pick.

The Packers also receive one of the Jets second round picks, number 42 overall, and a sixth rounder in this year’s draft. There’s a conditional 2nd round pick in 2024 that could become a first rounder if Rodgers takes 65 percent of the offensive snaps this season.

