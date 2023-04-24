3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Brilliant skies and underwater time bombs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Arriving a day earlier than expected, a massive solar storm sparked an impressive round of northern lights Sunday night. Brad takes us for a tour of the sights seen from Northeast Wisconsin and lets us know about the next chance to see them.

Keeping with the earth science theme, Brad also explores undersea volcanoes and the discovery of 19,000 never known before (not a typo)! Learn more about these underwater time bombs in the video above.

