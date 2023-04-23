Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Marinette County Sherriff’s Office said Sunday the body of a man missing since January 13, 2023 was found Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Sheriff Randy Miller stated that just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday, two people found a body in a wooded area in the Town of Athelstane in Marinette County. Officers who had been searching the area the same day were called to the area where they found the body and was identified as Theodore “Teddy” Egge.

The department wants to thank the community members, detectives, deputies, search and rescue groups, and the DNR for all their efforts since January as well as Athelstane, Pound, Silver Cliff, and Brazeau Fire Departments, and BAMSAR (Bay Area Mounted Search and Rescue) for helping in the search on Saturday.

