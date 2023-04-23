Stalled train causes traffic problems in Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - There is a train stalled on the tracks at County Highway HS / Velp Avenue between County Highway M / Lineville Road and Pamperin Road in the Village of Howard, according to a statement released by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities recommend the best detour route for northbound traffic on Velp in Howard will be to take Pamperin Road eastbound to Cornell Road northbound and then up to Lineville Road.

The train is stalled due to structural issue with the railroad tracks, reads the statement.

Velp will be closed all day on Sunday until approximately 7 p.m. Other locomotives are enroute from Michigan to remedy the problem.

