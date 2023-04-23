Stalled train causes traffic problems in Howard

A stalled train is blocking traffic at near Huntsville's Five Points neighborhood and downtown.
A stalled train is blocking traffic at near Huntsville's Five Points neighborhood and downtown.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - There is a train stalled on the tracks at County Highway HS / Velp Avenue between County Highway M / Lineville Road and Pamperin Road in the Village of Howard, according to a statement released by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities recommend the best detour route for northbound traffic on Velp in Howard will be to take Pamperin Road eastbound to Cornell Road northbound and then up to Lineville Road.

The train is stalled due to structural issue with the railroad tracks, reads the statement.

Velp will be closed all day on Sunday until approximately 7 p.m. Other locomotives are enroute from Michigan to remedy the problem.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ticks can be found anywhere on the body.
Wisconsin Department of Natural resources warns of tick bites
Aiden Grefe, 17 and Dakota Brown, 16
Funeral services planned for Merrill High School teens
Search dogs look for missing woman off Highway 29 in Shawano County
Search for missing woman continues
Brooke Mallet, 25, and her boyfriend, John Walker, 22, have been arrested after a child's body...
Mother and boyfriend charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in pond
The mother duck and her 12 ducklings were walked out of the school building to be relocated to...
Hen calls elementary school home for 5 years, walks with ducklings in hallways

Latest News

Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County
Airline ticket counters at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Unfriendly scams in the friendly skies
Volunteers cleaning up the beach in Green Bay on Earth Day
Earth Day action in Green Bay meant cleaning up beaches
4-year-old fights cancer and needs blood donation
Four-year-old with leukemia needs blood donation