Packers, Jets re-engage in Rodgers trade talks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers and Jets recently re-engaged in trade talks for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The reporting saying the deal is not imminent, but the two sides are talking with the hopes of having the deal done this week. Coincidentally the NFL Draft starts this Thursday with the Jets holding the 13th pick, and the Packers soon after at number 15.

Much of the reporting around possible compensation for the four time MVP centers around draft picks, whether that’s in this year’s draft or later. Currently New York holds just six picks in this year’s draft with Green Bay set to select ten times.

More than a month ago Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show he intended to play next year for the Jets, and reports of talks between the two teams soon followed. While reports of talks between the Jets and Packers front offices have slowed, New York general manager Joe Douglas said “he’s gonna be here” when asked about the possible trade on April 7th.

