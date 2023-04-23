Hundreds of students attend leadership conference at Lambeau Field

Leroy Butler delivers keynote speech
Former Packer was keynote speaker
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a chance to learn new skills, and find out what it takes to better succeed when it comes to reaching personal goals.

The event was held by the Wisconsin Association of School Councils.

As an added bonus: Those attending were provided inspiration from former Packers great Leroy Butler. He was the event’s keynote speaker.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ticks can be found anywhere on the body.
Wisconsin Department of Natural resources warns of tick bites
Aiden Grefe, 17 and Dakota Brown, 16
Funeral services planned for Merrill High School teens
Search dogs look for missing woman off Highway 29 in Shawano County
Search for missing woman continues
Brooke Mallet, 25, and her boyfriend, John Walker, 22, have been arrested after a child's body...
Mother and boyfriend charged with murder after 3-year-old found dead in pond
Theodore Egge
Theodore “Teddy” Egge missing since January found dead in Marinette County

Latest News

Leroy Butler delivering keynote speech at student conference in Green Bay
Leroy Butler inspired students at event in Green Bay
Heart-A-Rama Comedy show is a fundraiser for American Heart Association
Heart-A-Rama will kick off on Thursday
Avoiding travel scams requires attention
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How scammers target travellers
A stalled train is blocking traffic at near Huntsville's Five Points neighborhood and downtown.
Stalled train causes traffic problems in Howard