Driver from Marinette County arrested for OWI, sixth offense

Drunk Driving
Drunk Driving(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bradley Christopher van Hoosen, from Marinette, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. It happened in the afternoon of April 22nd.

The 53-year-old driver entered a driveway at County Highway W and Saint Paul Road, where he became stuck in a ditch, according to a statement released by the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post.

A state trooper arrived on scene as the driver was trying to leave. The officer found open intoxicants in the suspect’s vehicle. Also, the driver appeared to be impaired, reads the statement. The arrest came after field sobriety tests were conducted.

