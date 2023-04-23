COOLER STREAK SLOWLY FADES INTO NEW WEEK, ISOLATED WINTRY MIX MON. NIGHT

The slow moving occludes system that brought the storms a few days ago has finally moved off into Canada. The chance of precipitation isn’t going away as there’s another chance for more rain and wet snow Monday night as a weak system forms over Minnesota. Little to no impact is expected, but don’t be surprised if you see wet snow falling Monday night as temperatures will be cold enough. Highs on Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s, which is about 10 to 15 degrees below average.

By Tuesday afternoon, clouds will start clearing out as high pressure from the north moves in to finally give northeast Wisconsin a few days of sunshine. Wednesday and Thursday will finally start feeling like spring with highs in the 50s with sunshine. By next weekend, a strong system will bring multiple chances of showers and maybe some thunderstorms. It’s too far ahead to determine exactly, but this could be another multi day event.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny start, clouds increase by afternoon. Maybe a wintry mix? HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, colder than average. LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly sunny, late chance of wintry mix. Little to no impact. HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, starting to warm up. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, still below average for highs. HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, back to normal highs. HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Overcast with HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: Chance of showers, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.