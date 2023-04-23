AURORA POSSIBLE TONIGHT, COOL & UNSETTLED START TO THE WEEK

I wish I could say that we have widespread sun and warm weather in the forecast for the work week... but that’s not the case. Our cool & unsettled pattern continues with more rain and snow chances coming.

Northern Lights Possible Tonight (WBAY)

It’s worth nothing that there may be a pretty good showing of the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, tonight. The highest geomagnetic activity is expected to occur between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. One downside with this event is the cloud cover situation. We are going to start off the evening mostly cloudy but there is a chance we’ll clear a bit during the night. Hope for the best for viewing purposes. Lows tonight will be in the 20s to around 30°.

A few weak disturbances will keep the chance of pop-up rain and snow showers going both Monday and Tuesday, especially during the heating of the day. Some minor snow accumulations may occur over time but no impacts are currently expected. Highs will be mainly in the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s.

The pick day of the week may be Wednesday. We should enjoy mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies along with milder highs from the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Temperatures moderate back into the 50s for Thursday and may near 60° on Friday. Clouds increase and there may be some showers around at times, but we’re going to keep chances at just 20% for now.

Next weekend looks damp and cool again as another big, but slow moving, area of low pressure develops. To add insult to injury, some model data is still projecting a chance of snow on Monday, May 1st. Spring, where are you?

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WNW 2-6 MPH

MONDAY: W/SE 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early with some clearing developing. Aurora may be visible. LOW: 30

MONDAY: Early sun then turning clouds. Pop-up rain & snow showers. HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy & cool. Chance of rain & snow showers. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. A few late showers? Not as cool. HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Milder. 59 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Cloudy with areas of rain developing. HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers possible. Staying cool. HIGH: 50

