SPOTTY SHOWERS & WINTRY MIX, THEN SUNSHINE RETURNS FOR DAYS

Forecasts and information from the First Alert Weather team, 24 hours a day(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
One last round of showers and even a wintry mix is possible Saturday, especially by the afternoon into sunset hours. The system that brought storms the past week is still slowly moving across Wisconsin bringing a weak front. This weak front will initiate the chances of spotty showers and wintry mix. Little to no impact is expected from this system, but temperatures will still be cooler than average. Highs will be in the mid 40s and lows in the 30s for the entire weekend.

Once the system moves out of Wisconsin, high pressure from Montana will move over the Dakotas by Sunday. Clouds will gradually clear out on Sunday and keep the sky mostly clear for most of the upcoming week. There’s a small chance for showers on Monday as a weak system forms over Wisconsin, but again little to no hazards are expected. Temperatures will slowly warm up back to where they should be in the 50s. Our next weathermaker won’t come until next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers & wintry mix (NORTH). HIGH: 46

TONIGHT: Early showers & wintry mix, then gradual clearing. LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, still cooler than average. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated chance of a shower. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warming up. HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and nice, closer to average. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. HIGH: 57

