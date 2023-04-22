SPOTTY SHOWERS SATURDAY... COOLER THIS WEEKEND

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with a weak wind and lows ranging from the upper 20s into the middle 30s. We may see some sunshine early Saturday, but clouds will quickly thicken during the morning. Scattered rain showers will develop and could mix with sleet or wet snow at times... especially north. While there will be rain around Northeast Wisconsin for much of the afternoon, it should not be raining all day in any one spot. Rather, several passing showers are possible with dry time in between. Highs will be cool, staying in the mid 40s.

Temperatures will be similar on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but we should stay dry. We’ll begin a slow warm-up next week. But, temperatures for most of the week will be below average. We’ll be in the upper 40s Monday with mostly cloudy skies. Spotty rain showers are possible by the afternoon, very similar to Saturday. We should see a little more sunshine on Tuesday, but there could still be some light rain in eastern Wisconsin. Look for even more sunshine Wednesday with highs still in the lower 50s. We’ll be into the upper 50s by Friday, but a chance for rain showers should develop by the afternoon.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a weaker wind. LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Turning cloudy. Scattered showers. Wet flakes possible NORTH. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Early sun, then mostly cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few light showers. HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Showers east? HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Continued cool. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly milder. HIGH: 54 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with late showers possible. Temperatures closer to average. HIGH: 57

