Simone Biles marries Jonathan Owens: ‘Love you, husband’

Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Simone Biles attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is married.

People reports Biles, 26, officially tied the knot with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, 27.

On Saturday, Biles and Owens shared the news along with several photos on social media.

The pair can be seen exchanging vows in what appears to be a courthouse wedding.

Biles wore a tiered white gown, while Owens sported a tan suit.

“My person, forever ❤️💍,” Owens shared online with Biles replying, “I love you, husband.”

The newlyweds got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year. They have been dating since 2020.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search dogs look for missing woman off Highway 29 in Shawano County
Search for missing woman continues
Aiden Grefe, 17 and Dakota Brown, 16
Funeral services planned for Merrill High School teens
Titletown hosting free Flo Rida concert this summer
The National Football League logo is seen on the field during an NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 5,...
NFL suspends 5 players from Lions, Commanders for violating gambling policy
Loon in the care of Raptor Education Center
Loons are falling out of the sky in northern Wisconsin

Latest News

FILE - The cruiser Celebrity Equinox, built by the shipyard Meyer in Papenburg, Germany, goes...
Cruise line let passenger’s body decompose, lawsuit says
This handout photo released by Telegram Channel of Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site
Ticks can be found anywhere on the body.
Wisconsin Department of Natural resources warns of tick bites
FILE - Officers from the state-run Capitol Police and the city-run Jackson Police Department...
NAACP sues Mississippi over ‘separate and unequal policing’