Girl Scouts holding community dance in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - 4th grade Girl Scouts in troop 2214 from Coolidge Elementary are teaming up with sister troop 2255, a 6th grade troop from Roosevelt Elementary, to offer all girls in the community some affordable family fun on April 22 at Horace Mann Middle School in Neenah.

Earlier this week the Junior Girl Scouts spent an afternoon at the Appleton Girl Scout Service Center learning how to make cupcakes, then mass producing them in the center’s commercial kitchen. By the end of the afternoon, the girls made 350 cupcakes for a “cupcake decorating station” at the dance.

Meanwhile the 6th grade Cadette Girl Scouts have been busy planning a lot of fun with a little history lesson for those in attendance.

In addition to popular activities like henna tattoo’s, hair braiding, bracelet making, games and cupcake decorating, guests will be treated to a fashion show featuring vintage Girl Scout uniforms from across the decades. Kristi Clover is a leader for both troops and says the girls have enjoyed planning and preparing for tonight’s dance. They’ve learned about and will showcase each of the vintage uniforms throughout the dance.

This is the second dance the girls have planned. The first was last fall and had about 300 girls from the community in attendance. It was such a success, they decided to host again adding the fashion show and including more in admission, making it more affordable for all to enjoy.

For those who’d like to attend, here’s the info on exact times and the location:

Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time: 5:30 - 8:00 pm Location: Horace Mann Middle School | 1021 Oak St, Neenah

Registration cost is $7 at the door (chaperons are free) and includes decorate your own cupcake, fashion show, name that tune, bracelet making, hair braiding, henna and other fun games. Snacks, drinks and glow items can be purchased at your own expense.

Additional Information:

One adult must attend with each group. One adult per 6 girls in attendance required.

All Girls that live in the Fox Cities are welcome to attend and do not need to be a Girl Scout member.

