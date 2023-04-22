COOL & UNSETTLED WEATHER INTO NEXT WEEK

Unseasonably cool conditions are expected to continue on Sunday and into the start of the coming work week. A few more rain and snow showers are also expected, especially during the heating of the day.

Scattered snow and rain showers should gradually taper off this evening. Look for variably cloudy skies overnight. Tonight is the peak of the annual Lyrid meteor shower but viewing conditions won’t be ideal. Lows will be in the 20s and low 30s.

Plan on highs mainly in the 40s Sunday and Monday. Additional pop-up rain or snow showers are possible during the heating of the day. Activity will wane at night with lows in the 20s and low 30s.

We’ll get a needed break midweek with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures returning to the 50s on Wednesday. If we’re lucky the dry conditions will hold for Thursday too, but that may be a tough ask. Some late showers could occur.

Another slow and stubborn area of low pressure seems to be on track for Friday and next weekend. That’s probably not what you want to hear right now after the cool and damp weekend we have going right now.

FLOODING: Most of our local rivers have seen water levels drop, but there is still ongoing minor flooding on the Menominee, Wolf, and Wisconsin Rivers.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Early showers & wintry mix, then variably cloudy. LOW: 30

SUNDAY: More clouds than sun. Chance of pop-up rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and/or snow showers. HIGH: 48 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible. HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Closer to average. HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Early sun with more clouds in the afternoon. Late showers? HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers develop. HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

SATURDAY: Cloudy with areas of rain. HIGH: 53

