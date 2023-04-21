Wisconsin faces shortage of digital court reporters

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A one-year program at the Fox Valley Technical College is designed to train students, help fill positions and alleviate the shortage.

A couple of years ago, Alexis Guitierrez was at a standstill in her career. She knew she wanted to go back to school, but wasn’t sure what to study.

“I was just like, well, I really like English and I really like to read but like what could I do?” she remembered.

Then she came across the Fox Valley’s Technical College’s one-year program for digital court reporting.

“It ws just a really wonderful program. It was really diving into all the meat and potatoes for what we would learn for being on the job,” Alexis Guitierrez stated.

Not only was the job appealing to her, but Wisconsin is desperately looking to hire digital court reporters.

“So a digital court reporter is not typing down everything that’s being said in a court room. Instead, they are monitoring our audio system which records very high fidelity 8-channel at a minimum and they aer logging the proceedings as they’re happening,” explained Jon Bellows, Administrator for the Fourth Judicial District.

Digital court reporters appear both in court and work out of their own offices. Unlike a stenographer, they use regular keyboards and don’t have to learn the unique stenographer shorthand.

“I recommend it for everyone because I feel like we all learned some kind of keyboarding in school, if it was on like a type writer or a keyboard, it really doesn’t matter because speed will come eventually,” said Alexis Guitierrrez.

In a typical courtroom you’ll usually see a stenographer’s desk. However, digital court reporters will generally only be seen at a jury trial or virtually.

A new course offering at FVTC aimed at addressing a shortage in the judicial workplace. The court system needs digital court reporters.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.