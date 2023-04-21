Who controls your tornado sirens? And when?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re outdoors and you hear the tornado sirens blaring, you would expect a tornado has been spotted in your area -- and you should respond appropriately by taking shelter.

All counties set off their sirens when the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning there, but Action 2 News found out who controls the outdoor sirens, and when they sound off, and where, are not consistent from county to county in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s more of a patchwork of policies.

In some counties, it’s “all or nothing,” as Brown County Emergency Management Director Lauri Maki says. In the event of a tornado warning, the sirens sound off county-wide. In Brown County, for example, people in Suamico will hear sirens if a tornado is spotted in Denmark, about 20 miles away. Brown County’s sirens are activated by Emergency Management and the 911 Center. Sirens are owned by the individual municipalities, and each local government is responsible for replacing its sirens and anything more than basic maintenance, Maki said.

Others can focus the alarms on the areas where the danger is approaching. Outagamie County’s sirens are automatically activated in the area defined for the storm’s path in the National Weather Service alert. Outagamie County Emergency Management Director Paula Van De Leygraaf says if the sirens failed to activate for any reason, they can be started by the Emergency Management office or 911 Center. “In this case,” she says, “all of the sirens in the county would probably be set off to save time in alerting our communities affected.”

Winnebago County, too, has the ability to set off outdoor sirens by area, depending on the warning issued by the National Weather Service.

While most sirens are controlled at the county level, some municipalities have the ability to sound their sirens separately, including the City of Manitowoc.

And some governments activate their warning sirens in the event of severe thunderstorms, too. Manitowoc County Emergency Services Director Kayla Beckerdite says the City of Manitowoc activates its sirens when a severe thunderstorm warning is issued.

Winnebago County also may sound off when there isn’t a tornado warning. Emergency Management Director Eric Rasmussen shared the county’s warning siren activation guidelines, which include activating the sirens if a county weather spotter observes a funnel cloud and the sighting is confirmed, or when trained spotters confirm a tornado is developing or has developed before a tornado warning. The county will also activate the sirens for straight-line winds or downbursts exceeding 90 miles per hour.

It’s important to remember that outdoor warning sirens are designed to alert people who are outdoors. They’re not intended to be the alert system for people who are indoors, behind walls, in their homes or offices or schools.

The National Weather Service and Wisconsin Emergency Management recommend having a weather app or NOAA weather radio which can alert you at all hours. Most NOAA weather radios let you set a zone and the weather alerts you want to be monitored. If the radio runs on AC power, make sure it has a fresh battery backup if the power goes out. Set the alarm volume so you can hear it anywhere in the house or office.

Weather apps for your mobile devices may be even more convenient since owners habitually keep their phones charged, and the app can monitor weather alerts for anywhere you happen to be. However, these only work if your phone doesn’t have the alarm volume turned down or off; it should be set loud enough to wake you or alert you from another room.

