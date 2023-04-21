Unites States Postal Service hosting job fairs in Green Bay and surrounding counties
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking for mail carriers, clerks and mail handlers.
In a statement, the USPS writes: “The Postal Service is the second largest employer in the United States. We offer our team variety, training, and ways to move up. We have specific programs for recent grads and skills matching for applicants with military experience.”
Anyone who needs a full or part-time job, a new career path, or is looking for a first-time job, is invited to visit the upcoming job fairs:
Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m., at the following locations:
City Algoma Post Office 1121 Flora Ave Algoma, WI 54201
Appleton Post Office 410 W Franklin St Appleton, WI 54911
Berlin Post Office 122 S Pearl St Berlin, WI 54923
Clintonville Post Office 2 N Main St Clintonville, WI 54929
Denmark Post Office 135 Wisconsin Ave Denmark, WI 54208
Fond Du Lac Post Office 99 W 2nd St Fond Du Lac, WI 54935
Green Bay Processing and Distribution Center 300 Packerland Dr Green Bay, WI 54307
Green Bay Post Office 300 Packerland Dr Green Bay, WI 54307
Greenville Post Office N1886 Municipal Dr Greenville, WI 54942
Hortonville Post Office 119 N Pine St Hortonville, WI 54944
Luxemburg Post Office 406 Main St Luxemburg, WI 54217
Manitowoc Post Office 1202 Franklin St Manitowoc, WI 54220
Menasha Post Office 84 Racine St Menasha, WI 54952
Neenah Post Office 130 W Franklin Ave Neenah, WI 54956
New London Post Office 208 S Pearl St New London, WI 54961
Omro Post Office 204 S Webster Ave Omro, WI 54963
Oshkosh Processing and Distribution Center 1025 W 20th Ave Oshkosh, WI 54902
Oshkosh Post Office 130 State St Oshkosh, WI 54901
Reedsville Post Office 104 Mill St Reedsville, WI 54230
Ripon Post Office 220 Blackburn St Ripon, WI 54971
Sister Bay Post Office 10685 N Bay Shore Dr Sister Bay, WI 54234
Sturgeon Bay Post Office 359 Louisiana St Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
Two Rivers Post Office 1516 18th St Two Rivers, WI 54241
Valders Post Office 505 Christel Dr Valders, WI 54245
Waupaca Post Office 306 S Main St Waupaca, WI 54981
Wautoma Post Office 100 W Main St Wautoma, WI 54982
Wild Rose Post Office 801 Main St Wild Rose, WI 54984
Winneconne Post Office 34 S 2nd St Winneconne, WI 54986
To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions.
Starting Pay:
Assistant Rural Carrier, $19.94
Rural Carrier Associate, $19.94
City Carrier Assistant, $18.92
Mail Handler Assistant, $17.32
Postal Support Employee, $20.05
Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.
See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information.
Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.
The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.