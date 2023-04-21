Unites States Postal Service hosting job fairs in Green Bay and surrounding counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking for mail carriers, clerks and mail handlers.

In a statement, the USPS writes: “The Postal Service is the second largest employer in the United States. We offer our team variety, training, and ways to move up. We have specific programs for recent grads and skills matching for applicants with military experience.”

Anyone who needs a full or part-time job, a new career path, or is looking for a first-time job, is invited to visit the upcoming job fairs:

Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m., at the following locations:

City Algoma Post Office 1121 Flora Ave Algoma, WI 54201

Appleton Post Office 410 W Franklin St Appleton, WI 54911

Berlin Post Office 122 S Pearl St Berlin, WI 54923

Clintonville Post Office 2 N Main St Clintonville, WI 54929

Denmark Post Office 135 Wisconsin Ave Denmark, WI 54208

Fond Du Lac Post Office 99 W 2nd St Fond Du Lac, WI 54935

Green Bay Processing and Distribution Center 300 Packerland Dr Green Bay, WI 54307

Green Bay Post Office 300 Packerland Dr Green Bay, WI 54307

Greenville Post Office N1886 Municipal Dr Greenville, WI 54942

Hortonville Post Office 119 N Pine St Hortonville, WI 54944

Luxemburg Post Office 406 Main St Luxemburg, WI 54217

Manitowoc Post Office 1202 Franklin St Manitowoc, WI 54220

Menasha Post Office 84 Racine St Menasha, WI 54952

Neenah Post Office 130 W Franklin Ave Neenah, WI 54956

New London Post Office 208 S Pearl St New London, WI 54961

Omro Post Office 204 S Webster Ave Omro, WI 54963

Oshkosh Processing and Distribution Center 1025 W 20th Ave Oshkosh, WI 54902

Oshkosh Post Office 130 State St Oshkosh, WI 54901

Reedsville Post Office 104 Mill St Reedsville, WI 54230

Ripon Post Office 220 Blackburn St Ripon, WI 54971

Sister Bay Post Office 10685 N Bay Shore Dr Sister Bay, WI 54234

Sturgeon Bay Post Office 359 Louisiana St Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Two Rivers Post Office 1516 18th St Two Rivers, WI 54241

Valders Post Office 505 Christel Dr Valders, WI 54245

Waupaca Post Office 306 S Main St Waupaca, WI 54981

Wautoma Post Office 100 W Main St Wautoma, WI 54982

Wild Rose Post Office 801 Main St Wild Rose, WI 54984

Winneconne Post Office 34 S 2nd St Winneconne, WI 54986

To assist potential applicants, USPS personnel will be on-site to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions.

Starting Pay:

Assistant Rural Carrier, $19.94

Rural Carrier Associate, $19.94

City Carrier Assistant, $18.92

Mail Handler Assistant, $17.32

Postal Support Employee, $20.05

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers. Applicants must be 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays.

See the job posting for full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information.

Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer.

