Packers donate trees to Brown County communities

More than 6,000 trees have been planted since the Packers program began
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 400 trees are heading to yards across Brown County thanks to the success of the Packers offense last season.

In the 13th year of the “First Down for Trees” program, the Green Bay Packers and cosponsors donated 403 trees to 16 communities. More than 6,000 trees have been planted since the program started.

The goal is to offset the Packers’ carbon footprint by increasing the number of oxygen-giving trees.

“This is a great opportunity to not only add to trees and add to the natural beauty in our communities but also to be able to reduce carbon emissions in Northeast Wisconsin,” Matt Cullen of Wisconsin Public Service said.

