More and more Wisconsin farmers are going green - with positive impacts seen already

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - They call themselves the Peninsula Pride Farmers. For the past three years, they’ve taken part in a data-driven study to find out if their goals to go green are working.

They want to use greener farming practices, discover more and spread ideas to others who work the land.

Paul Cornette spends most of his days among the crops and the cows - he says spring is a busy time of the year on his dairy farm in Luxemburg.

“I think farmers have always been stewards of the land. I think we’ve always cared,” he remarked.

He also says sustainable farming and environmentally friendly practices have always been important to him - like going no till, and planting over crops. But he says he needed to know if his methods were making an impact.

“We knew we had to be more than all talk so we started collecting data,” he explained.

With the help of the nonprofit “Farmers for Sustainable Food”, he and ten other farmers from southern Door and Kewaunee Counties decided to take part in a sustainability project.

“Sort of weaning ourselves off of the traditional plow in the fall, scratch the ground up in spring type of planting system cover. We’ve collaborated with a number of scientists and experts UW extension, private consultants, other nonprofits, you name it to bring in new ideas for us to try from,” he recounted.

They just tallied the results for one year of the three-year-project. He’s excited - they are already seeing positive results, better quality and less green house gas emissions.

Peninsula Pride Farmers hope their ideas not only make an impact in NE Wisconsin, but spread across the Midwest.

“I think there is tremendous opportunities for farmers around the country to learn from what we’re doing right here in Northeast Wisconsin, and follow our example not only in doing more conservation, but doing data behind it,” Paul Cornette said.

Lauren Brey is with “Farmers for Sustainable Food”. She and her husband also have their own dairy farm in Sturgeon Bay.

“So this type of project helps us understand - are we really making a difference for water quality for soil health? Are we reducing our greenhouse gas emissions by doing conservation practices? And the great results that we’ve seen from this project reiterated the conservation farmers are doing in this area and it’s having a positive impact,” Lauren Brey said.

They hope they’ll have the rest of the results in the next six months. Paul Cornette says some of his neighbors who aren’t part of the project are already asking questions and taking part.

Those who wish to learn more about the project are invited to visit this website:

https://farmersforsustainablefood.com/sustainability-project-showcases-progress-through-national-sustainability-metrics/

