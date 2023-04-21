Many brides are worried after David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Spring is the traditional beginning of the wedding season. However, there are very dark clouds on the horizon for David’s Bridal - and that is affecting local brides and employees in Wisconsin.

Delaney Dickson from the Green Bay area ordered her gown and bridesmaids’ dresses from David’s Bridal. She says she’s anxious about upcoming appointments and receiving everything she needs for her wedding - after the retailer declared bankruptcy.

The company announced that they plan to lay off more than 9,000 employees, which may include nearly 150 workers in Wisconsin. This is the second time in the past five years that the chain has declared bankruptcy.

“We’re expecting to hear from consumers. People are wondering what’s going on for sure, they may be panicking. What we understand at this point is David’s Bridal is keeping stores open,” said Lisa Schiller, Media Relations Director of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Wisconsin.

A manager for Daniel’s Bridal, who wants to remain anonymous, says she received an internal company email directing her to answer several customer questions with “we intend to fulfill all orders.”

She says she has to tell brides this statement even while knowing it’s not guaranteed - specifically regarding cut-to-order and lay-away dresses.

Meanwhile, local bride shops, like “Tie the Knot” in Green Bay, say they’re not experiencing the same issues.

“We’re ready and able to help anyone who might be affected. We’re hoping no one’s big day is affected in a negative. I’m curious to see how things develop and we’re here if anyone needs it,” said Ashley Cook, Store Manager at Tie the Knot Bridal Shop.

Lisa Schiller from the Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin has words of advice for brides who may be panicking: “You’ll want to get your receipts in order, your proof of purchase, any other documents like warranty or manuals, anything that goes along with the purchase you made. And then check with the bank or credit card company you used to make that purchase.”

Wedding season is fast approaching, but one of the nation's largest bridal dress retailers has declared bankruptcy.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.