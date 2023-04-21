Local cancer survivor takes action against Johnson & Johnson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Johnson & Johnson says it’s pulling talc-based baby powder from shelves worldwide this year, replacing the mineral with cornstarch.

An Oneida tribal member is one of thousands involved in lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson, alleging popular baby powder products containing talc caused cancer. Gina Powless-Buenrostro says her family used J&J products going back generations, until a health scare changed everything.

Gina Powless-Buenrostro says she’s cancer free today after doctors diagnosed her with stage three ovarian cancer back in 2009. She decided to take legal action after hearing an infomercial on television alleging baby powder could create health problems.

The law-firm tested her cancerous tissues in an outside lab, finding fibers of asbestos embedded in her ovaries. Johnson & Johnson proposed an $8.9 billion settlement for people taking legal action against them. This comes as a United States bankruptcy judge put nearly $40,000 talc lawsuits on hold Thursday.

J&J’s Worldwide Vice President of Litigation called the ruling a, “win for claimants.” But many disagree.

“We made you billionaires,” says Gina. “We’re not rich people and we made you billionaires and yet you won’t give us the time of day. You’re not compassionate. You’re not trying to make it right and we have to be part of a lawsuit. There’s always a winner and there’s always a loser and you don’t want to be on the losing side of this.”

