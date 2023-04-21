INCREASING CLOUDS FRIDAY... SEASONABLE TEMPS

Skies will be clearing out overnight as a strong west wind continues. Gusts upwards of 35 mph will be possible. Temperatures will settle to seasonable levels with most of us in the mid-to-upper 30s. We’ll begin Friday sunny, but clouds will be increasing by the afternoon. Areas west of the Fox Cities could see some light afternoon rain showers... perhaps a few sprinkles around the Fox Valley. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

The late Friday clouds will continue into Saturday. All of Northeast Wisconsin could see some light rain or wet snow at times, but nothing that will be heavy or last for too long. It will be cooler over the weekend with highs limited to the mid 40s. Sunday should be dry, but mostly cloudy conditions will persist. The next work week is looking quiet and dry with gradually warming temperatures. Highs will get back into the low-to-mid 50s by midweek... which is just slightly below average for late-April.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

SATURDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Breezy. LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny early, more clouds late. Seasonable, but breezy. Afternoon showers west. HIGH: 56 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler, but not as breezy. A few afternoon rain-snow showers. HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Less wind with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Continued cool. HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit milder, but still below average. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cool. Spotty showers? HIGH: 53

