High school track and field - De Pere Invitational

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday afternoon’s De Pere Invitational featured some of the best track and field athletes in the state.

In the boys 100 meter race, Denmark’s Simon Alexander finished first with a time of 10.95. That moves Alexander up to third best in the state. Bay Port’s Brett Shipley finished the race in second place with a time of 11.02 which is fourth best in Wisconsin this year.

In the girls 100, Bay Port’s Isabelle Denny came out on top at 12.51.

Over in the 110 meter boys hurdles, West De Pere’s Langdon Nordgaard started out in front, but De Pere’s Hayden May took the lead. He won it at 15.04, which moves him up to third best in the state.

To the field. Hortonville’s Ben Smith is number one in the state in shot put and discus. Friday night he came in first in discus at 187-06.

