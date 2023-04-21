Funeral services planned for Merrill High School teens

Aiden Grefe, 17 and Dakota Brown, 16
Aiden Grefe, 17 and Dakota Brown, 16
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Funeral services have now been set up for two Merrill High School teens.

Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were last seen together Sunday morning near State Road 17 and Shingle Mill Rd in the town of Harrison. Their bodies were found the next day in the Oneida County Forest, southeast of Rhinelander. Investigators said exposure played a role in their deaths.

A celebration of life for Dakota Brown will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. She was a sophomore at Merrill High School. Her obituary describes her as a thoughtful girl with a big heart.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes Banquet Hall for Aiden Grefe. Visitation will start at 8 a.m. He is remembered as a gentle soul who would do anything for the ones he loved. He was a junior at Merrill High School.

